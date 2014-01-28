FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's public deficit to Nov around 5.44 pct of GDP
#Market News
January 28, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's public deficit to Nov around 5.44 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s public deficit, excluding town halls, was 5.44 percent of gross domestic product to November, the Treasury Ministry said on Tuesday, up from a deficit of 4.87 percent in October.

The government is aiming for an end-of-year final deficit, including local administrations which are expected to end the year with balanced books, of 6.5 percent.

The central government reported a deficit of 3.86 percent of GDP in November while the country’s regions had a shortfall of 1.26 percent and the social security system had a deficit of 0.33 percent, the Treasury said.

