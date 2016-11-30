FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Spain PM says must maintain policy of fiscal consolidation
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 9 months ago

Spain PM says must maintain policy of fiscal consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Spain must continue with its current policy of fiscal consolidation, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in a conference in Madrid on Wednesday.

"At a national level, we must maintain the policies of fiscal consolidation and control of the public deficit," Rajoy said.

Rajoy's government has made a number of deeply unpopular tax hikes and spending cuts over the last four years in an effort to reduce one of the highest public deficits in the European Union.

Spain aims to reduce the budget shortfall to 4.6 percent of gross domestic product this year from 5.1 percent of economic output in 2015. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett and Angus Berwick; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Gonzalez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.