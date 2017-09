MADRID, May 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s public deficit, excluding town halls, from January to March 2014 was 0.67 percent of gross domestic product, the Treasury Ministry said on Tuesday.

The government is aiming for an end-of-year deficit, including local administrations, of 5.8 percent after ending 2013 with a deficit of 6.6 percent of GDP, just short of a target of 6.5 percent. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Fiona Ortiz)