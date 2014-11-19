FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Spain calls on govt to step up deficit efforts to end of year
November 19, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of Spain calls on govt to step up deficit efforts to end of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s government must increase budget efforts to the end of the year, especially at a regional level, to meet its public deficit target, Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said on Wednesday.

“To meet the deficit target requires an improvement... in income and reduced spending in the last third of the year larger than that seen between January and August,” Linde said in a speech before the upper house of Parliament.

“This increased effort should concentrate on the regions in which, according to available information, the greatest risk of deviation are found.”

Spain must cut its public deficit to 5.5 percent of gross domestic product this year from 6.3 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Sarah White, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)

