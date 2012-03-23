FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain committed to deficit target - De Guindos
March 23, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 6 years

Spain committed to deficit target - De Guindos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday his country is fully committed to meeting its deficit target and that any comparisons to Greece were “total nonsense.”

De Guindos also told reporters in Singapore that labour market reforms were key to help the economy and create jobs but the Spanish government had the leeway to cut deficits of regional governments.

Spain, one of the euro zone laggards alongside Portugal, Italy, Ireland and Greece, had an unemployment rate of 22.9 percent at the end of last year. The number of people without work rose by 2.4 percent in February from January, the Spanish government said earlier this month.

