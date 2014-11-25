FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Spain sees risks of low inflation, low growth in euro zone
November 25, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of Spain sees risks of low inflation, low growth in euro zone

MADRID, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The euro zone risks facing a scenario of low inflation and low growth for a prolonged period, although the European Central Bank (ECB) has the means to deal with this if needed, Bank of Spain governor Luis Maria Linde said on Tuesday.

“There is a risk that growth and inflation will be very low for a long time, the ECB has the instruments to tackle that,” Linde told a parliamentary commission, adding he did not see any signs of deflation.

Linde said the December results of an ECB cheap loan scheme for banks, as well as December data on economic performance, would be important for the euro zone’s central bank in terms of what steps to take next. ECB President Mario Draghi recently raised the prospect of further measures. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

