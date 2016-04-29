Spain sees GDP growth of 2.5 pct in 2018, 2019

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s gross domestic product (GDP) will expand by 2.5 percent in 2018 and 2019 while the unemployment rate will fall to 14 percent by 2019, the economy ministry said on Friday.

The government, which is currently acting as caretaker after inconclusive elections in December, has already detailed it growth projections for this year and next of 2.7 percent and 2.4 percent respectively.

The economy expanded by a greater-than-expected 0.8 percent in the first quarter from the end of last year, official preliminary data showed on Friday. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)