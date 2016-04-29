FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain sees GDP growth of 2.5 pct in 2018, 2019
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Spain sees GDP growth of 2.5 pct in 2018, 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s gross domestic product (GDP) will expand by 2.5 percent in 2018 and 2019 while the unemployment rate will fall to 14 percent by 2019, the economy ministry said on Friday.

The government, which is currently acting as caretaker after inconclusive elections in December, has already detailed it growth projections for this year and next of 2.7 percent and 2.4 percent respectively.

The economy expanded by a greater-than-expected 0.8 percent in the first quarter from the end of last year, official preliminary data showed on Friday. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.