FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Spain posts strongest quarterly GDP growth in 6 years in first quarter
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Spain posts strongest quarterly GDP growth in 6 years in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add missing words in first paragraph)

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent from January to March on a quarterly basis according to preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute on Wednesday, the strongest quarterly growth in six years.

That was in line with economists’ forecasts, and up from 0.2 percent registered in the fourth quarter.

On an annual basis the economy grew by 0.6 percent, up from a contraction of 0.2 percent in the previous quarter, beating forecasts in a Reuters poll and the strongest annual rise in three years. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado, John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.