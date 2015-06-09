Spain sees average GDP growth of 3.5 percent in 2015

MADRID, June 9 (Reuters) - Spanish economic growth in the second quarter will outpace the first quarter, coming in at around 1 percent, an Economy Ministry official said on Tuesday, with average growth for the whole year coming in at around 3.5 percent.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, asked for neutrality in the selection of the new president for the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers.

Spain’s Economy Ministry has applied for the position to replace Dutch finance minister, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, whose term expires on July 21 but who has announced he will seek a second term. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; writing by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Andrew Roche)