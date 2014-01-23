FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Spain says GDP grew by 0.3 pct in Q4 2013
January 23, 2014

Bank of Spain says GDP grew by 0.3 pct in Q4 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Spanish economy grew by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter from a quarter earlier, the Bank of Spain said on Thursday, the second quarter of expansion after over two years of recession.

The central bank also said Gross Domestic Product shrank 1.2 percent in 2013 from a year earlier. Both figures are in line with government estimates made public last week.

Official preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute is due January 30 while the final figure will be published February 27.

