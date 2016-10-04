FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish Q3 economic growth similar to that of H1 - acting Econ Min
#Market News
October 4, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

Spanish Q3 economic growth similar to that of H1 - acting Econ Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Spain's economic growth has been good in the third quarter and has expanded at a similar rate to that seen in the first half, acting Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

The country's economy is growing at one of the fastest paces in the euro zone despite nine months without a government after two inconclusive elections.

Quarter on quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth reached 0.8 percent in the second quarter, in line with the first quarter, and 3.2 percent on an annual basis.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday increased its 2016 growth forecast for Spain to 3.1 percent from 2.6 percent. It also increased its 2017 forecast by 0.1 of a percentage point. (Reporting By Sarah White; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)

