Spain GDP to keep growing at similar pace - economy secretary

MADRID, May 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s economy could continue to grow in coming quarters at a similar pace to the 0.4 percent growth registered in the first quarter, Secretary of State for the Economy Fernando Jimenez Latorre said on Thursday at a news conference.

In the January-March period Spain’s economy was buoyed by recovering domestic demand and marked the third quarter of growth as the country shakes off a long-running recession, data showed on Thursday.

The 0.4 percent growth was compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis the economy expanded 0.5 percent in the first quarter. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski)