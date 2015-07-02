FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain raises 2015 growth forecast to 3.3 pct vs 2.9 pct
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 2 years ago

Spain raises 2015 growth forecast to 3.3 pct vs 2.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 2 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday his government would raise economic growth forecasts for this year to 3.3 percent from a previous 2.9 percent and to 3 percent for 2016 from a 2.9 percent forecast earlier.

The government will make the new forecasts official sometime this month, he said.

Rajoy also called on Greeks to act responsibly after talks with credit institutions broke down and the Greek government called a referendum on the proposals for Sunday.

“The euro is not a optional club. It has rules and regulations that underlie the very survival of the euro,” Rajoy said at an event in Madrid.

“Whatever happens in Greece, the euro will continue and Spain will be an important part of that project.” (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.