FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain Q1 house prices up 6.3 pct y/y, sharpest rise in over 8 yrs
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

Spain Q1 house prices up 6.3 pct y/y, sharpest rise in over 8 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 9 (Reuters) - Spanish house prices increased by 6.3 percent in the first quarter of the year, the National Statistics Institute said on Thursday, the strongest gain since the third quarter of 2007 shortly before a prolonged property crash.

Spain’s housing market bubble burst at the beginning of 2008, putting millions out of work and sending the economy in to a five-year slump from which it emerged mid-2013.

New house prices rose 6.1 percent while used house prices were up 6.4 percent, INE said, also around 8-year highs.

Separately, house sales rose 29.0 percent in April from a year earlier, to around 35,199 homes, the sharpest increase since August 2010, INE said. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.