FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish property market slumps further in first quarter
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 13, 2013 / 8:57 AM / in 4 years

Spanish property market slumps further in first quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, June 13 (Reuters) - Spanish house prices fell at their fastest quarterly rate on record in the first quarter, data showed, suggesting a recovery from the property market crash that pushed many banks to the brink is as distant as ever.

Prices fell 6.6 percent from the final months of 2012, Thursday’s National Statistics Institute figures showed, as banks remained reluctant to lend and consumer demand constrained by a deep recession. Year on year, prices fell 14.3 percent.

The quarterly drop was the biggest since the institute’s records began in 2007.

Spain’s housing prices have sunk around 40 percent since the start of the economic crisis in 2008. The slump forced banks to write down billion of euros in toxic real estate assets and led to the creation of a bad bank, known as Sareb, to hold assets from nationalised lenders.

Sareb launched earlier this year and while it has yet to sell many homes, there are concerns that its actions could further depress home prices. It aims to raise 1.5 billion euros from sales in 2013. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.