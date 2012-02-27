FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain says 2011 deficit was 8.51 pct of GDP
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 6 years

Spain says 2011 deficit was 8.51 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s public deficit in 2011 was equivalent to 8.51 percent of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Monday, up from a preliminary estimate of 8.2 percent.

The government’s official target for 2012 is to cut the deficit to 4.4 percent of GDP, which would require unprecedented cuts of more than 40 billion euros ($53.58 billion), although the European Commission has said it may give Spain and other countries softer deficit targets this year to help them through the economic downturn.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.