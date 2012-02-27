Spain says 2011 deficit was 8.51 pct of GDP

MADRID, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s public deficit in 2011 was equivalent to 8.51 percent of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Monday, up from a preliminary estimate of 8.2 percent.

The government’s official target for 2012 is to cut the deficit to 4.4 percent of GDP, which would require unprecedented cuts of more than 40 billion euros ($53.58 billion), although the European Commission has said it may give Spain and other countries softer deficit targets this year to help them through the economic downturn.