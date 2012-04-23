FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain Q1 GDP falls 0.4 pct q/q, economy in recession - c.bank
April 23, 2012 / 8:25 AM / in 5 years

Spain Q1 GDP falls 0.4 pct q/q, economy in recession - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 23 (Reuters) - The Spanish economy fell into recession in the first quarter of the year as output contracted on a quarterly basis by 0.4 percent, the Bank of Spain predicted in a monthly report on Monday.

The economy shrank by 0.3 percent in the past quarter. The central bank said output fell by 0.5 percent on an annual basis, after growing by 0.3 percent in the last three months of 2011.

The first official estimate of GDP will be released by the National Statistics Institute on April 30.

