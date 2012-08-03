FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain PM says difficult for Spain to refinance debt
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

Spain PM says difficult for Spain to refinance debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy reiterated on Friday that it has become increasingly difficult for the state to refinance its debts.

“The biggest problem for our country is that we owe a great deal and we must repay that money and, right now, it’s very difficult that anyone would lend to us, or would refinance the debts that we have,” he said.

Spain paid the second highest rate since the launch of the euro in 1999 to auction 10-year bonds on Thursday as investors become increasingly concerned the country may need to apply for a sovereign bailout.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.