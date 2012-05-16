FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain says doesn't need relaxation of fiscal rules
May 16, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

Spain says doesn't need relaxation of fiscal rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Wednesday the country does not need a relaxation of rules demanding a reduction of the public deficit.

Speaking after a conference on financial sector reform, Montoro said he expected the economy, which sank in to recession in the first quarter, to stabilise next year and ruled out any chance the country would need to be bailed out.

A meeting with regional heads on Thursday would be a good opportunity to dispel fears over the 17 autonomous regions’ budgets, he added.

