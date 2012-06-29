FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain not planning to use European tool to stabilize markets-Rajoy
June 29, 2012 / 12:46 PM / in 5 years

Spain not planning to use European tool to stabilize markets-Rajoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday he did not plan to use the European rescue funds to stabilize financial markets after new flexibility was agreed at a European summit in Brussels.

Asked if Spain could make a request for the European bailout funds to intervene on its bond market in order to bring borrowing costs down, Rajoy said: “no, the truth is that we’re not planning anything along those lines.”

He also hoped that the possibility of recapitalising directly banks through these European mechanisms could be used by the end of 2012.

“I hope that in 2012 (it will be ready),” he said.

