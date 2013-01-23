FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Spain says economy shrank 0.6 pct on quarter in Q4
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2013 / 9:15 AM / 5 years ago

Bank of Spain says economy shrank 0.6 pct on quarter in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain said on Wednesday it saw Spanish gross domestic product (GDP) shrink 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter from a quarter earlier, compared to a contraction of 0.3 percent in the July to September period.

The economy contracted 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, the central bank said after falling 1.6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter.

The Spanish economy shrank 1.3 percent in 2012 year-on-year after growing 0.4 percent a year earlier, the Bank of Spain said in its monthly economic report.

Official preliminary GDP data will be published by the National Statistics Institute on Jan. 30.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.