FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Spain sees GDP shrinking 1.5 pct in 2013
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2013 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

Bank of Spain sees GDP shrinking 1.5 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain on Tuesday predicted that Spain’s economy would contract by 1.5 percent year on year in 2013, far worse than official forecasts, and that unemployment would hit another record high of 27.1 percent in the course of the year.

The Spanish economy is officially seen contracting by 0.5 percent this year, though the government is widely expected to revise that figure downwards when it publishes its updated forecasts next month.

In its yearly forecasts for the Spanish economy, the Bank of Spain also said it saw the country’s public deficit reaching 6 percent of gross domestic product for 2013, above targets set by Europe of 4.5 percent of GDP.

It predicted that the Spanish economy would grow again by 0.6 percent in 2014 and that the public deficit would be 5.9 percent of GDP next year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.