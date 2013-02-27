FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's PM Rajoy says 2012 public deficit is 6.7 pct of GDP
February 27, 2013

Spain's PM Rajoy says 2012 public deficit is 6.7 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday the country’s public deficit for 2012 was 6.7 percent of gross domestic product, in a debate in Congress.

Rajoy had said last week the public deficit for last year would fall under 7 percent of GDP.

The European Commission has forecast Spain will have a deficit of 6.7 percent of GDP in 2013, rather than the 4.5 percent Europe-agreed target, and that it will reach 7.2 percent in 2014 if further reforms are not imposed, against a 2.8 percent target.

