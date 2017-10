MADRID, April 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain said on Tuesday it estimated first quarter gross domestic product would fall 0.5 percent from the previous quarter and 2 percent from the year-ago period, due to sluggish consumer demand.

“The Spanish economy will prolong a contraction of economic activity during the first quarter of 2013, although at a lesser pace than that seen at the end of last year,” it said in its quarterly economic report.