FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Spain says Q2 economic data shows signs of improvement
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

Bank of Spain says Q2 economic data shows signs of improvement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 26 (Reuters) - Recent data on Spanish economic activity showed signs of improvement from a quarter earlier, the Bank of Spain said in its monthly report on Wednesday.

The Spanish economy contracted by 0.5 percent in the first three months of the year from a quarter earlier and the government has indicated it expects signs of growth by the third quarter.

“The most recent information, for the second quarter, points to an improvement in most indicators referring to demand and activity and a slow down in the contraction,” the central bank said.

Spain reported its seventh quarter of economic contraction from January to March and many economists don’t expect growth until the end of the year at the earliest.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.