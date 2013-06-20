FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain may return to growth in Q3 - central bank
#Market News
June 20, 2013 / 10:01 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 20 (Reuters) - Spain has gone through the worst of the crisis and may return to growth as soon as the third quarter of this year, the country’s central bank governor said on Thursday.

“The first months of 2013 seem to confirm that the worst part of the recession is behind us. Towards the end of the year, even as soon as the third quarter, we could see positive growth rates,” Luis Maria Linde said in a speech to the economic committee at Parliament.

Tough credit conditions in Spain would not normalise until the bank clean-up was complete, he said.

