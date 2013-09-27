FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain revises growth forecast for 2014 to 0.7 pct, from 0.5 pct
September 27, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

Spain revises growth forecast for 2014 to 0.7 pct, from 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Spain on Friday revised its economic growth forecast for 2014 upwards, to 0.7 percent from its previous projection of 0.5 percent, as the government also said unemployment would be lower than previously expected at the end of 2013 and next year.

The government had been widely expected to improve its forecasts, as Spain looks set to emerge from a prolonged recession by the end of this year.

Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria also said on Friday in a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting that it had a approved a reform of the country’s public pensions system.

