Spain says strong tax revenue to offset any increased spending
October 13, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

Spain says strong tax revenue to offset any increased spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Any increased spending by regions or the social security system this year will be offset by higher government revenues, including tax, Spanish Finance Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

Spain would meet the 2015 deficit target of 4.2 percent, he said, saying budget revenues including tax were growing strongly and would cancel the effects of any greater-than-expected spending by regions or gap in social security income.

The European Commission warned on Monday Spain risked overshooting its budget deficit targets for this year and next. (Reporting By Sarah White; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

