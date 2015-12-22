FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Spain sees economy growing 0.8 pct in Q4 vs Q3
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 22, 2015 / 9:33 AM / in 2 years

Bank of Spain sees economy growing 0.8 pct in Q4 vs Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Spanish economic output expanded by 0.8 percent in the last three months of the year from a quarter earlier, the Bank of Spain forecast on Tuesday, ahead of official preliminary data due Jan. 29.

That was unchanged from economic growth registered in the third quarter.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 3.2 percent in 2015 from a year earlier, the bank said, just below the government’s own forecast of 3.3 percent and compared to 1.4 percent in 2014.

The economy would grow by 2.8 percent next year, the bank said in its quarterly report, above its previous forecast of 2.7 percent.

The main source of economic uncertainty hanging over Spain right now is the evolution of reforms and budget policies, the Bank said, after an inconclusive election on Sunday left four parties facing complex negotiations to form a government. (Reporting by Paul Day, by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.