Spain deficit missed target in 2015, stood at 5.24 pct of GDP - INE
March 31, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Spain deficit missed target in 2015, stood at 5.24 pct of GDP - INE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s public deficit stood at 5.24 percent of economic output in 2015, according to Reuters calculations from data released by the National Statistics Institute (INE) on Thursday, exceeding a target of 4.2 percent agreed with the European Union.

That was lower than the 5.9 percent recorded in 2014.

Last year’s deficit came in at 56.6 billion euros ($64.27 billion), INE said. ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)

