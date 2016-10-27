FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Spanish economy to grow at above 3 pct in 2016 - Econ. Min.
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 10 months ago

Spanish economy to grow at above 3 pct in 2016 - Econ. Min.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Spain's acting Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday that economic growth in 2016 would be "clearly" above 3 percent, exceeding the government's official target of 2.9 percent.

Spain's economy has largely weathered a 10-month political deadlock which is expected to end this weekend when the centre-right People's Party (PP) forms a minority government.

Preliminary data for third quarter economic output from the National Statistics Institute (INE) is due on Oct. 28. (Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Amanda Calvo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
