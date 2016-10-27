Spanish economy to grow at above 3 pct in 2016 - Econ. Min.

MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Spain's acting Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday that economic growth in 2016 would be "clearly" above 3 percent, exceeding the government's official target of 2.9 percent.

Spain's economy has largely weathered a 10-month political deadlock which is expected to end this weekend when the centre-right People's Party (PP) forms a minority government.

Preliminary data for third quarter economic output from the National Statistics Institute (INE) is due on Oct. 28. (Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Amanda Calvo)