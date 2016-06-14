FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Spain growth could top 2.7 pct this year - C.Bank governor
June 14, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

Spain growth could top 2.7 pct this year - C.Bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEVILLE, Spain, June 14 (Reuters) - Spanish growth could exceed the 2.7 percent year-on-year forecast by the central bank and the government, Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said on Tuesday in a conference in the southern city of Seville.

Linde also said that while the European Central Bank was far from its inflation target of around 2 percent, it was on the right path. Economists polled by Reuters expect euro zone inflation at an annualised minus 0.1 percent in May, up from minus 0.2 percent previously.

"Sometimes, they say that the ECB has gone too far. I'd like to clarify that while the effect of the asset purchase programme is important, we're a long way from levels reached by the other three central banks," Linde said. (Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by Paul Day)

