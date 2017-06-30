BRIEF-Baker Hughes stockholders approve combination with GE Oil & Gas
* Baker Hughes stockholders approve combination with GE Oil & Gas
MADRID, June 30 Spain's government will raise its economic growth forecast for 2017 to 3 percent from an earlier forecast of 2.7 percent, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday.
"Next Monday we are going to change our forecast and we are going to say that this year we will grow by 3 percent," Rajoy told reporters at a summit in Poland. (Reporting by Tomas Gonzalez; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Robert Hetz)
* Baker Hughes stockholders approve combination with GE Oil & Gas
* Launched third major business unit when Boeing Global Services begins operating alongside commercial airplanes and defense, space & security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: