FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spain inches back to growth in third quarter - cenbank
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2013 / 8:43 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain inches back to growth in third quarter - cenbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s economy expanded slightly in the July-September period, the Bank of Spain forecast on Wednesday, with strong exports pulling the country out of a two-year recession.

Spanish gross domestic product grew 0.1 percent in the second quarter from a quarter earlier, when the economy contracted by the same degree. GDP shrank 1.2 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, the central bank said in its monthly bulletin, after falling 1.6 percent year on year a quarter earlier.

Spain’s economy has shrunk, or has been stagnant, every year since 2008 when a burst housing bubble left millions out of work, forced a deep financial sector rehaul and left thousands of companies bankrupt.

“The slight recovery in activity in the third quarter after the fall a quarter earlier is due to ... a more favourable contribution from the external sector,” the Bank of Spain said in its monthly bulletin.

The National Statistics agency INE is due to report preliminary GDP data for the third quarter Oct. 31 followed by a full breakdown of economic output Nov. 28.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.