UPDATE 3-Spain says banks could need more capital

* Central Bank says may need more capital if economy worsens

* Says solutions to crisis “very slow within a monetary union”

* Spanish bond yields rise to level not seen since December

By Sonya Dowsett

MADRID, April 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s banks may need more capital if the economy deteriorates, the head of the central bank said on Tuesday, reflecting fresh concern that some of them might not survive a recession made worse by a government austerity drive.

Spanish lenders were badly bruised by the 2008 property crash and have been under scrutiny since the euro zone debt crisis deepened last year. A recent surge in loan defaults in other sectors is keeping them under the spotlight.

Investors, worried that banking troubles may force Spain to take a bailout like Greece and neighbouring Portugal, sold Spanish bonds on Tuesday, sending yields up to levels not seen since December.

The government has ruled out a bailout, and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced health and education would not be immune from spending cuts on Monday in a bid to meet a stringent European Union deficit limit.

The EU welcomed the savings, but many analysts fear they will lead to a deeper recession, a scenario that Central Bank Governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said could mean banks will need more capital, though he insisted there were no talks going on about a possible bailout of Spain’s ailing banks.

“If the Spanish economy finally recovers, what has been done will be enough, but if the economy worsens more than expected, it will be necessary to continue increasing and improving capital as necessary in order to have solid entities,” he said at a conference in Madrid.

The economy is forecast to contract by 1.7 percent this year but is likely to deteriorate further as the government slashes 27 billion euros ($35 billion) from the central budget, and billions more from spending in the country’s 17 autonomous regions.

Ordonez said it was unlikely the country would experience a strong recovery in the short term.

“The solutions to the crisis, which came from excessive debt or loss of competitiveness, are very slow within a monetary union, and that is why we can’t afford to become complacent,” he said.

The latest banking reform, introduced two months ago, urged banks to put aside around 50 billion euros of provisions to mop up real estate losses and encouraged mergers and costs savings without the help of state cash.

The government says it will not need to inject more state aid into its banks, but many analysts are sceptical that simply forcing weaker rivals into the arms of more solvent players will be enough to fill funding gaps.

Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said the sale of the last two bailed-out lenders, CatalunyaCaixa and Banco de Valencia, would start on Thursday, as expected. He told Reuters last week he expected new mergers by the end of May.

BONDS UNDER PRESSURE

A weak auction of Spanish bonds last week underscored investor concern over the economy.

Spanish 10-year yields were 17 basis points higher at 5.95 percent after rising around 25 basis points last week. The spread over German Bunds is at its highest since early December, before the European Central Bank flooded banks with cheap three-year liquidity.

Italian bonds are also under pressure because analysts see it as vulnerable to Spanish problems.

“Spain is right in the centre of a European storm ... But if we adopt the right policies, I have no doubt that the Spanish economy will come out of this situation,” Economy Minister Luis De Guindos said at a separate conference.

Rajoy said Spain would save 10 billion euros a year in health and education through structural reforms to be prepared in the next two weeks, a move welcomed by the European Commission.

“What was decided yesterday confirms both the Spanish government’s determination to implement the necessary reforms, and ... the Spanish government’s commitment to respect the 5.3 percent deficit for 2012,” said Commission spokesman Olivier Bailly.

In addition to central government cuts, investors are closely watching the finances of the autonomous regions, which overspent last year and control health and education policies.

“Of course, it will ultimately fall to the regions to implement their budgets,” said Barclays in a note to clients.

“We think market confidence will only be restored if the (quarterly) fiscal performance of the region governments (and the central government) shows they are implementing their budget according to plan.”

Some analysts, however, say the government’s austerity drive is the wrong medicine, a view strongly opposed by euro zone paymaster Germany, and by the Commission.

“The ‘Spanish disease’ was misdiagnosed from the start: imbalances which originated in the private sector are still being addressed primarily through fiscal austerity. What’s more, the deeper the downturn, the less credible the cure,” said Nicholas Spiro, from Spiro Strategy.