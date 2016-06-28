UPDATE 1-Spain economic growth seen slowed in Q2, Brexit toll unclear - c.bank

(Includes May retail, quote, deficit)

MADRID, June 28 (Reuters) - The Spanish central bank said on Tuesday it expected Spain’s economic growth to have slowed slightly in the second quarter, and that it was still too early to say how Britain’s vote to leave the European Union would impact the global economy.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the period from April to June was estimated have grown 0.7 percent, compared to 0.8 percent in the first quarter, the Bank of Spain said in its monthly report.

Separate official data showed retail sales in May rose at their lowest rate in five months, adding to signs of a possible slowdown.

However, the central bank said the economy remained strong.

“The most recent information available continues to point to robust growth of activity,” it said.

Official preliminary GDP data will be published by the National Statistics Institute July 29.

The bank also said it was very difficult to forecast the longer-term effects of last Thursday’s Brexit vote, “how intense the reaction will be, or how long it will last.”

Britain’s vote to leave caused a global market rout and pushed the pound to its lowest level in 31 years.

The last time Spain’s economy grew at a slower rate was in the last quarter of 2014. Since a prolonged slump ended mid-2013, strong domestic demand has driven an economic recovery.

Political uncertainty after an inconclusive general election in December appears to have had little effect on the economic recovery so far, with economic indicators largely unchanged.

A new election on Sunday produced similar results to that seen in December, though a slightly stronger showing for the acting People’s Party (PP) is fuelling hopes a deal on a new government can be reached. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Dave Graham and Raissa Kasolowsky)