Spain Q2 data could show clear turnaround in economy-Minister
June 17, 2013 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

Spain Q2 data could show clear turnaround in economy-Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTANDER, Spain, June 17 (Reuters) - Spain’s economy may show a clear turnaround in the second quarter according to available economic data, Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Monday during a conference in the northern city of Santander.

From January to March the economy shrank 0.5 percent compared to the last three months of 2012, marking the seventh straight quarter of falling output.

The government expects GDP to fall 1.3 percent in 2013, though has said the economy should be growing before the end of the year.

