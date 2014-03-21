FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's PM says 2015 economic growth could reach 1.8 pct
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's PM says 2015 economic growth could reach 1.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 21 (Reuters) - Spanish economic growth could be as much as 1.8 percent next year, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday, above the government’s previous estimates of 1.5 percent.

“We believe, that in 2015, and analyst consensus points to this too, that growth could be 1.8 percent,” Rajoy said during a press conference in Brussels.

Spain’s economy shrank by 1.2 percent in 2013, though is expected to grow by about 1 percent this year after emerging from recession in the second half of last year. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.