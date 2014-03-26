FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Spain sees 2014 GDP up 1.2 percent
March 26, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of Spain sees 2014 GDP up 1.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain said on Wednesday economic data so far this year points to a continuation of a gradual economic recovery, with gross domestic product (GDP) seen growing 1.2 percent in 2014.

In its monthly bulletin, the central bank said Spain’s public deficit excluding bank aid is expected to have reached 6.6 percent of GDP in 2013, overshooting an EU target for 6.5 percent, and falling to 5.8 percent of GDP in 2014, in line with the EU target. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

