Bank of Spain says economic recovery continuing
May 28, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of Spain says economic recovery continuing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain on Wednesday said in its economic bulletin for May that leading indicators pointed to a continued recovery in activity, after the country’s economy grew at its fastest quarterly rate in six years in the first quarter.

Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said recently that the pace of growth in the second quarter would be similar to the first three months of the year, when the economy expanded 0.4 percent quarter on quarter.

Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Tracy Rucinski

