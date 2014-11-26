Spain economic expansion seen stretching into Q4 - Bank of Spain

MADRID, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Spanish economy is likely to keep expanding for the rest of the year, the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday, after output grew 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period.

“According to information available so far for the fourth quarter, the expansion of activity appears to be stretching into the final months of this year,” the Spanish central bank said in its November economic bulletin.

The central bank forecasts the Spanish economy will grow 1.3 percent in 2014 as a whole, after emerging from a prolonged recession. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)