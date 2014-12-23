Bank of Spain says economic growth accelerating in Q4

MADRID, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain on Thursday raised its economic growth forecast for 2014 and said it estimated the Spanish economy was growing at a quarterly rate of 0.6 percent in the last three months of the year, faster than in the third quarter.

The central bank projected gross domestic product (GDP) would rise at 1.4 percent year on year for the whole of 2014, above a previous forecast of 1.3 percent.

It said in its economic bulletin that consumer spending had risen in the fourth quarter. Spain’s economy grew 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Alison Williams)