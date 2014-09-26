Spain revises 2014, 2015 growth forecasts upwards

MADRID, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s government on Friday raised the economic growth outlook for 2014 and 2015, revising the former to 1.3 percent from a previous forecast of 1.2 percent, slightly less than expected.

For 2015, the government is now projecting gross domestic product (GDP) will grow 2 percent, up from a previous forecast of 1.8 percent, according to a statement following a weekly cabinet meeting.

The Economy Minister Luis de Guindos had said in July that the economy was likely to expand by 1.5 percent this year and 2 percent next year. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)