Bank of Spain's Linde says risk of not meeting deficit by a small margin
August 18, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Spain's Linde says risk of not meeting deficit by a small margin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Governor of the Bank of Spain said on Tuesday that he saw a risk that the government’s deficit target may not be met, but by a small degree.

“There is a risk of not meeting the deficit target, it’s true, but not by an enormous margin, by a small margin,” Luis Maria Linde told a parliamentary committee.

He added that further consolidation in the banking sector was “not impossible”, given a backdrop of regulatory change and a profitability challenge. (Reporting By Sarah White and Blanca Rodriguez; writing by Elisabeth o‘Leary; editing by Sarah Morris)

