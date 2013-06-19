FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF sees Spain banks' non performing loans increasing further
June 19, 2013 / 10:17 AM / in 4 years

IMF sees Spain banks' non performing loans increasing further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 19 (Reuters) - Non performing loans at Spanish banks are set to increase further in the coming months as a difficult economic outlook weighs on the capacity of households and companies to repay debts, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

“NPLs typically are lagging indicators. I wouldn’t be surprised if they would continue to increase in the medium term,” James Daniel, the head of the IMF mission in Spain, said at a news conference following the release of the fund’s annual assessment of the Spanish economy.

Spanish banks’ bad loans as a percentage of total credit rose to 10.9 percent in April from 10.5 percent in March, Bank of Spain data showed on Tuesday.

