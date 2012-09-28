FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF's Lagarde welcomes Spanish bank review
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

IMF's Lagarde welcomes Spanish bank review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund on Friday commended Spain’s audit of its banking sector, calling it “significant and helpful” to pinpoint the most troubled lenders.

Christine Lagarde, managing director of the global lender, also said the stress tests, conducted by an independent auditor, showed the funds Spain needs to recapitalize its banks were “comfortably” below the aid promised by Spain’s European partners.

An independent audit of Spanish banks by Oliver Wyman on Friday showed the country’s banks would need a manageable 59.3 billion euros ($76 billion) in extra capital to ride out a serious economic downturn.

“I strongly support the authorities’ commitment to ensure that capital needs are met in a timely manner and that the weakest banks are dealt with effectively,” Lagarde said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7773 euros) (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.