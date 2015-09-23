FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Spain calls for fresh cross-party pact on pensions
September 23, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Spain calls for fresh cross-party pact on pensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde called on Wednesday for a new cross-party pact on pension reform, building on a 2013 overhaul that placed tight controls on how far payments to retirees can rise over the coming years.

Analysts have warned that the new regime may reduce payments to a level where they no longer allow the retired to cover their cost of living, plunging pensioners into poverty. A falling birth rate coupled with longer life expectancy is squeezing the social security system. (Reporting By Blanca Rodriguez, Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Sarah White)

