UPDATE 1-Spanish consumer prices fall sharply in February

(Adds details)

MADRID, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Spanish consumer prices extended their fall in February on waning fuel and food costs, marking their biggest drop in several months as expectations rise for further monetary policy easing by the European Central Bank.

Prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries fell at the sharpest pace since October, with a 0.9 percent drop year on year, according to a preliminary estimate from the National Statistics Institute (INE).

That followed a 0.4 percent fall in January.

Spain’s national, unharmonised consumer prices, meanwhile, were down 0.8 percent from a year ago in February - the biggest drop since last September - after a 0.3 percent decrease a month earlier.

The ECB has already signalled it is ready to act at its next policy meeting on March 10, at a time when inflation is under pressure from tumbling crude oil prices.

Faltering growth prospects in emerging markets and financial market turbulence are adding to the risks the central bank will examine, after missing its inflation target of close to 2 percent for three years in a row.

Across the euro zone as a whole, consumer prices are expected to have also fallen in February, though they are forecast to have stayed in positive territory, growing 0.1 percent year on year according to a Reuters poll. Preliminary estimates are due on Feb. 29.

In Spain, economists have so far shrugged off the risk of a destructive deflationary spiral, with many arguing that low inflation has aided an economic recovery by boosting family budgets after years of wage cuts and job losses.

Core inflation, which strips out energy and food prices, has remained stronger, rising 0.9 percent year on year in January for the second month in a row. (Reporting by Sarah White Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)