Spain to review pension system soon -Deputy PM
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
July 13, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

Spain to review pension system soon -Deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 13 (Reuters) - The Spanish government will soon open a discussion with other political parties to review the country’s pension system, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Friday.

“We will send (to other parties) a law to guarantee the sustainability of the pension system,” Saenz de Santamaria said at a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting.

She also said the government had approved a program of structural reforms for the second half of the year, including a reform of local administration and governments, a reform of the energy sector as well as laws to liberalise the rail, road and air transport sectors.

The measures are part of a new 65-billion-euro austerity package announced on Wednesday by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

