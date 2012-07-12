FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain to discuss emergency fund for indebted regions
July 12, 2012

Spain to discuss emergency fund for indebted regions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 12 (Reuters) - Spain’s government will discuss at the weekly cabinet meeting on Friday a new emergency fund for regional governments at risk of not being able to repay their debts, Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Thursday.

The government will fund the emergency mechanism on an exceptional basis and the state will fully back it, he said.

“It will have the state guarantee,” Montoro said at a news conference after meeting with the regional heads of finance.

“The fund will address specific debt repayments of autonomous regions which can’t address them by themselves on an exceptional basis and the regions which use the fund will have to meet new conditions to clean up (their deficit).”

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
